The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Senior police sergeant retires as daughter takes up the baton

Joshua Peach
By Joshua Peach
Updated June 4 2022 - 10:18am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LAW AND DAUGHTER: Constable Emilie Grincais and Senior Sergeant Tony Grincais. Picture: Paul Scambler.

After almost four decades serving the Tasmanian community, Police Senior Sergeant Tony Grincais preparing to retire just as his daughter begins her own career at Tasmania Police.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joshua Peach

Joshua Peach

Journalist

Got a story tip? Email me on joshua.peach@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.