Dead man may have lay in Burnie home for weeks before being found

A man may have been dead for more than a month before his body was discovered in his Shorewell Park home in February this year, a coroner has said.
The body of 71-year-old John Michael Williams was found on his bed by Tasmania Police officers on February 23, coroner Robert Webster said.
Mr Webster said Mr Williams had not been seen by his neighbours for about six weeks, and his rent had not been paid for about the same length of time. His phone was last used on January 20.
"Mr Williams had been a tenant at Gill Place, Shorewell Park, Burnie for many years," Mr Webster said.
"Since 2014 he had always paid his rent on time and often in advance.
"His last rent payment was received by the manager of the property, Housing Choices, on 12 January 2022."
Mr Webster said the man had become estranged from both of his daughters in recent years, and had separated from his wife nearly 30 years ago.
He said that Mr Williams was last seen by family in mid-January, when he told his sister he thought he had cancer.
"He had not had his belief confirmed as he did not like hospitals and would not go and have a check-up," Mr Webster said.
The man's sister told Tasmania Police officers that her brother's health had been declining since December 2021, and Mr Williams last visited his GP in September.
Given a history of health conditions and a previous heart attack, Mr Webster said it was most likely Mr Williams died of a "from a natural sudden cardiac death".
"However, given the extent of decomposition, [forensic pathologist Dr Andrew Reid] has not been able to confirm that as the cause," Mr Webster said.
"I can, however, given his opinion, exclude a traumatic cause or an obvious non-natural cause of death."
The coroner could also not confirm Mr Williams' date of death, and noted only that he died between January 20 and February 23.
