Man drove two weeks after being disqualified, released from jail

A 32-year-old man drove just a fortnight after appearing in the Launceston Magistrates Court and being disqualified from driving for two years.
Aaron Neil Wesley pleaded guilty to speeding on the Bass Highway about 9.15pm on August 31, 2021, after being disqualified in court on August 16 and released from jail.
Police prosecutor Katarina Gauden also made an application that Wesley had breached the terms of a six-month suspended-jail sentence when he pleaded guilty to several crimes.
Ms Gauden said Wesley was clocked at 130km/h in a 110km/h zone when he was driving with a woman.
Defence counsel Fran McCracken said that it had become apparent to Wesley that she was not capable of driving.
"He took over just before he was intercepted by police," she said.
"He believed he took the safer course." She said he had driven about 10km when caught.
The next day he was with the same woman when she was intercepted by police in Launceston.
"The defendant was the front male passenger and both he and the driver were screened by the drug detector dog which detected the presence of illicit drugs," Ms Gauden said.
"The defendant was frisk searched and police found a hard object within his buttocks.
"It was a used glass ice pipe.
'There was also an object at the front of trousers which was a metal tin with white pills and a bag with orange strips."
She said Wesley was arrested and when taken to the Launceston Reception Prison was strip-searched where police found a Snaploc bag containing suboxone and $2000 cash.
"Stuff fell out from his testicles," Ms Gauden said.
Ms McCracken said the woman had passed him items when police approached.
She said Wesley was homeless and was finding a bed where he could.
"He's here there and everywhere," she said.
"This led to him becoming beholden to certain people.
"He made a decision to accept the items when he was beholden."
Ms Gauden said Wesley was seen about 1.15am on February 4, 2022, in Invermay.
He was armed with a machete which he told police was for protection because he had a few enemies.
The offence comprised the charge of unlawfully possess a dangerous article in a public
place.
Ms McCracken submitted that it would be unjust to activate the suspended sentence.
Ms Gauden said the driving had come in the same month as the disqualification.
The court heard that the six-month suspended sentence was handed down in the Supreme Court for two counts of perverting justice and a count of forgery in relation to false statutory declarations about breach of curfew.
He also had a suspended sentence for a crime spree in 2020
Magistrate Ken Stanton said it was a situation where he may consider a deferred sentence and adjourned sentencing until July 5, 2022, at 2.15pm.
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
