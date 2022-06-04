The Examiner
Aaron Neil Wesley may have breached suspended sentence

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
June 4 2022 - 5:00am
Man drove two weeks after being disqualified, released from jail

A 32-year-old man drove just a fortnight after appearing in the Launceston Magistrates Court and being disqualified from driving for two years.

Nick Clark

Nick Clark

Journalist

I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.

