The iconic catwalk will return to the Campbell Town Show next weekend to showcase the best of this season's woolly fashion.
Sponsored by Australian Wool Innovation, the event will bring together garments made from the best wool producers across the state and country.
Midland Agriculture Association producer Taylor Clyne Smith said that the event was carefully curated to bring the best that the wool industry had to offer to Northern Tasmania.
"It's quite literally from paddock to parade," Ms Clyne Smith said.
"These amazing growers are putting all their effort into farming sustainably here in Tasmania, and Australia. It's about showcasing that amazing quality wool on our catwalk in these beautiful luxury wool apparel that you can't get anywhere else".
The event will feature collections from local carriers Tasmanian Wool Centre, Coco Blue and Kachoo, as well as collections from Australian Wool Innovation, Sass and Bide, SABA, Country Road and Iris & Wool.
Ms Clyne Smith said that the day was an opportunity to showcase the local community by featuring local models and music, and hinted at a surprise performance on the day.
"This year we've got a bit of extra entertainment coming, but I'm not going to say what it is. We're doing something new to bring the X-factor to the show. This will be more than just a catwalk" she said.
Ms Clyne Smith said she was also excited to introduce new local label The Good Knit to the show.
"They're all about sustainability. They're a mother-daughter duo knitting these beautiful one-off pieces using Australian merino wool," she said.
Hobart-based designer Jan Dineen will also return to the event, closing the show with her wearable art made exclusively for the day.
"I've always been fascinated by the fact that we produce such a fine product, and it's on a world-class scale right up there at the top,"
"It will be fashionable, and it will be wearable, but I've always come at it from primarily an art background that combines Tasmanian stories with Tasmanian wool," Ms Dineen said.
AWI national event manager Wendie Ridgley said the show was a way of making world class design affordable and accessible.
"What we want to showcase is something that even out in the bush I can say to women, this is Country Road, this is Sports Craft, and they can jump online and access it,"
"There's a lot of big wool growers in Tasmania and they've got some incredible merino sheep down there," Ms Ridgley said.
The fashion parade will take place on June 4 in the main pavilion at 11am and 2.30pm.
