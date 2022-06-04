Wild winds and heavy rainfall on the way for Tasmania

The Bureau of Meteorology advised this afternoon for damaging winds gusts developing in the north overnight and into Sunday.
The warning was issued for those located in the King Island, Furneaux Islands, North East and parts of Western, North West Coast and Central North Forecast Districts.
A deep low is expected to move west of Tasmania Friday evening and swept a vigorous cold front across Bass Strait and Northern Tasmania early on Sunday morning.
The low is then expected to approach the west coast of Tasmania on Sunday evening, strengthening winds in the west.
Damaging winds averaging 60 to 70 km/h with peak gusts in excess of 100 km/h are forecast to develop about King Island and northwest Tasmania in the early hours of Sunday morning, then extend across the warning area by mid morning, before largely easing below damaging thresholds by Sunday afternoon.
Further damaging winds are expected to redevelop about the North West Coast district and west coast during Sunday evening.
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Dorset, Glamorgan/ Spring Bay and Break O'Day areas or any stories in the Arts and Events area, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
