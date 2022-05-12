The Launceston Chamber of Commerce has called on the major political parties to cough up funds for two projects it considers crucial for regional economic growth.
To end last night's Battle of Bass Debate, MC and chamber chief executive Will Cassidy said the chamber would like to see the Coalition and Labor commit to funding the Launceston City Mission's $9 million plans for a health and social care hub and part two of the Launceston City Heart Project.
Mr Cassidy highlighted City Heart Project from Launceston's priority project list, saying the second part of the agreement looked at areas of assembly and refurbishing streets between Brisbane Street and Civic Square.
"We're big supporters of the City Heart Project because if Launceston is going to be a great place to do business, we have to start at the heart of the city, which is the CBD," he said.
The City to Mission Precinct project came out of the regional collaboration framework and was included in the Northern Tasmanian Development Corporation's pre-election report, The Northern Tasmanian Regional Priority Report, which detailed key priorities.
"This will create a new community of health and social care organisations working in collaboration," Mr Cassidy said.
"The proposed development will see the integrated and flexible delivery of a range of health and wellness service in one location including a free health care clinic for those in need.
"We advocate on behalf of our members and on behalf of the region. We have a vision for Launceston to be one of the great regional cities of the world. And part of that means strong leadership at a federal level. So the right candidate, being successful is really important."
Out of the 11 projects in NTDC's report, two have had funding promises made - the Royal Flying Doctor Service redevelopment, Northern TransLink industrial precinct near the Launceston Airport and the George Town Health and Well-being centre.
Labor and Liberal committed $15 million for the George Town community fitness centre.
In January, Labor Leader Anthony Albanese said a federal Labor government would commit $15 million to build a new Northern base for the RFDS at the Launceston Airport if elected, which the Liberals have matched.
In April, Labor pledged $65 million for an upgrade for the Launceston Airport precinct including a TransLink.
Yesterday, Launceston mayor Albert van Zetten made a call out for funding for UTAS Stadium upgrade.
When asked about projects such as the University of Tasmania Stadium, Labor candidate Ross Hart said there seemed to be an expectation for large amounts of money to be pledged in a marginal seat like Bass.
"We have a problem in politics and when we are in a marginal seat, we have an expectation that funds will be dumped here," Mr Hart said.
"We should have meritorious projects that should be funded through normal process based on its merits after assessment."
Ms Archer said she agreed with Mr Hart about assessing projects.
"I'm committed to working with NTDC to fund these projects," she said. "There are better mechanisms... it does lead to short-term vision and does the region a real disservice."
Mr Cassidy said he thought the statement was "unexpected".
"It just shows the level headedness and the desire for both of our candidates to make a change to the community and not just throw lashings of money."
Alison Foletta has been a journalist for three years, working in the community to tell stories that matter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times. alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
