City of Launceston call on election funds for UTAS Stadium

Alison Foletta
By Alison Foletta
Updated May 12 2022 - 9:11am, first published 9:00am
HOPEFUL: UTAS Stadium development was a wish list item for this election.

The University of Tasmania Stadium is a significant asset in Launceston. So far, despite the stadium having funds from the Tasmanian government and its redevelopment being a key wish list item for the election, there has been no funds committed by any federal parties.

Alison Foletta

Alison Foletta

Journalist

Alison Foletta has been a journalist for three years, working in the community to tell stories that matter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times. alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au

