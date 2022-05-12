The University of Tasmania Stadium is a significant asset in Launceston. So far, despite the stadium having funds from the Tasmanian government and its redevelopment being a key wish list item for the election, there has been no funds committed by any federal parties.
Earlier this year the Tourism Industry Council Tasmania wanted to see an election pledge from major parties for $145 million to see an indoor multipurpose centre.
Launceston has not developed a new indoor sporting complex in more than 35 years.
Thursday, City of Launceston mayor Albert van Zetten asked the two major political parties to commit funding to the development.
"From my perspective as mayor, it's really important that we see the right infrastructure being delivered for our community - infrastructure that delivers what we need to continue to grow and prosper as a city," Cr van Zetten said.
"One of those infrastructure projects we as a council see as a priority is the redevelopment of the University of Tasmania Stadium.
"If Tasmania is to be granted an AFL licence in 2025, then it's paramount we have a stadium in the North of the State that can seat up to 24,000 people.
"We're part of the way there thanks to the state government's commitment of $65 million but there's still much more that can be achieved and we remain hopeful that the two federal parties will step up to the plate."
Tourism Industry Council Tasmania chief executive Luke Martin said there are three key areas where the stadium can be developed and to benefit Tasmanians; these are the indoor stadium component, the outdoor stadium and convention centre facility.
"They're three kind of strategic opportunities that are all about not just winning votes, are not just about doing something in election but actually about setting on systems tourism industry of the next 20 to 30 years," he said.
"Redevelopment to us is a bit of a no brainer."
Mr Martin said despite a lot of "positive conversations with the parties, there have been "no real announcements yet."
Liberal candidate and Bass MHR Bridget Archer said she was working with her community to get the best possible outcomes to build a strong economy for a stronger future.
"I'm looking at this and a number of other projects that would be great for the region and I will have more announcements as part of the campaign," she said.
Labor Bass candidate Ross Hart said Labor understands UTAS Stadium is an important part of Northern Tasmania.
"I will continue to consult with the community about future upgrade plans for UTAS stadium," he said.
Alison Foletta has been a journalist for three years, working in the community to tell stories that matter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times. alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
