A new short film from a multi-award winning filmmaker is working to shine a light on creating a fairer, cleaner greener Australia, as it tours around the country with stops in Tasmania.
The main message of the film is for audiences to consider what Australia would look like by 2030, with the 17 minute film based on a four-month interview process with a diverse group of Australians who shared their hopes and dreams for the country's future.
Set on New Year's Eve of 2029, the premise of the film is a news anchor ending the nightly bulletin with a look back at the decade 'that could be'.
Key contributors include media personalities Kerry O'Brien, Sandra Sully, Gorgi Coglan and leaders and experts such as Lord Mayor of Melbourne Sally Capp, climate change writer Tim Flannery and former ruggy player and climate activist David Pocock
Director Damon Gameau said that the last 18 months have transformed Australia forever.
"The combination of cataclysmic fires and a global pandemic has left many of our citizens and communities deeply traumatised," he said
"In mid-2020, we spent four months listening to almost 1000 rural and urban Australians across a range of ages, ethnicities, socio-economic backgrounds and political persuasions.
"Regenerate Australia is a film crafted by the dreams and visions of these citizens. It is a glimpse at an achievable future we can create together by 2030."
WWF-Australia's 'Innovate to Regenerate' funding challenge will then invite local communities and experts to establish regenerative projects and bring to life a solution that they see in the film. WWF- Australia is providing $2 million in seed funding and will collaborate with investors and donors to help the best ideas get off the ground.
"Regenerating Australia is the entry point to a multi-platform impact campaign seeking to accelerate the transition to a regenerative economy that values Australia's greatest assets - First Nations' wisdom, our unique natural environment and our sense of community," said producer Anna Kaplan.
Regenerating Australia Tour is premiering on May 14 in Launceston at the Star Theatre starting at 2pm and the same day in Devonport at the Reading Cinema starting at 6pm.
For tickets visit the Regeneration Australia website.
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Dorset, Glamorgan/ Spring Bay and Break O'Day areas, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
