Rescue helicopter battles to reach injured bushwalker

A Westpac rescue helicopter eventually made it to the scene of an injured bushwalker after some difficulty on Saturday.
The walker, who was part of a group climbing Frenchman's Cap on the state's West Coast, activated an emergency beacon after injuring their shoulder en route to the summit.
However, adverse weather conditions meant it took several hours for the helicopter to reach the location near the Lake Tahune Hut.
Police said a paramedic had been successfully dispatched by late afternoon and would assess whether the walker could safely walk out of the area.
MORE TO COME
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.