Ryan Smith from Launceston once struggled to read as a young student.
The 21-year-old said it was only due to the caring intervention of literacy tutor he discovered an interest in books.
He credits his success at university to his love of reading, which was ignited as a young boy.
Mr Smith now continues this act of kindness to help others and become a "Change Maker" with the World Literacy Foundation.
"Change Makers" can apply for the Global Youth Citizen program to help children facing illiteracy, which one in four children from low-income backgrounds struggle with.
The three-month community service opportunity provides training in leadership skills, community advocacy and charitable fundraising.
This year, young people from 52 countries will strive to rescue 200,000 children who are facing lifelong illiteracy. They will provide children's books, tutoring and other activities.
Project Coordinator Rosario Aran said literacy gap is widening due to COVID-19.
"It's a perfect opportunity for inspiring young people like Mr Smith's to take action, develop new skills, be a voice in their community and connect with young people who are eager to make a social impact," she said.
"The evidence is clear. The ability to read is a passport to a brighter future and is a pathway to better employment and education.
"Nearly 61 per cent of children from disadvantaged homes don't own a single book and face lifelong illiteracy and poverty if something isn't done."
Young people can apply: https://worldliteracyfoundation.org/ambassador-program/
Alison Foletta has been a journalist for three years, working in the community to tell stories that matter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times. alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
