South Launceston storm past Longford in classic NTFA premier encounter

A running joke among the group at South Launceston is that Sam Lucas is the best set-shot at the club.
But when he launched a drop-punt from behind the boundary line, against the wind, late in the fourth quarter coach Jack Maher had full confidence that the footy would sail through the big sticks.
It did.
And the goal was more than just six points on the scoreboard, it sealed the Dogs all four points in a classic encounter against Longford, ensuring South would enter May on top of the NTFA premier division ladder and without a loss to their name.
While the score finished 12.12 (84) to 9.8 (62), the margin barely left single figures for the majority of the day as the Tigers and Dogs traded blows and goals.
Longford began the day with midfield ascendancy, and while they were unable to inflict full damage with their chances, they held a 13-point lead at the first break.
"They were probably first to the footy early on and so I gave the boys a bit of a rev-up at quarter-time just to sharpen them up and then we worked our way into it," Maher said.
Despite some brilliance from Luke Murfitt-Cowen, who kicked two second-quarter goals by bending below his knees at full stride to pick the ball up cleanly before snapping almost over his head, South remained in touch.
Co-captain Grant Holt twice stopped any momentum for the Tigers before a massive shift in the tide was felt.
On the stroke of the half-time siren, Jordan Bennett launched an accurate set-shot from range to bring the hosts to just a two-point deficit as the sides went back to the rooms.
With Longford enjoying most of the play in the first half, Maher said he was proud of how his side kept taking the blows and find answers.
"Something we worked on in pre-season was to make sure that, because it's such an even comp, there's going to be times when sides get on top of us, but it's about limiting their damage and then making sure we can take care of our chances," he said.
"The best way to get the momentum back is to go forward and kick goals."
South continued to build in the third, with Tom Foon snagging two majors on the run to go with Leigh Harding's contribution, but missed a flurry of chances as the Tigers remained within touching distance.
Coming out of the final break down by 11 points and having copped a passionate spray from coach Mitch Stagg, Longford had a dream start with the wind.
Within the first minute, Michael Larby marked 50 metres out, pointed at the goals and turned his back.
He showed equal confidence when booting straight, bringing the Tiger Army to full voice.
But again, the Dogs had an immediate response, and after holding Longford at arms length for an extended period, South were in good shape to close the game out.
As the quarter entered time-on, the visitors looked out on their feet as Lucas confirmed the result.
"We spoke to the players at three-quarter-time to make sure that we just don't go kicking long down the line, we still took the game on into the wind, we knew we still had to score in that last quarter to win the game," Maher said.
"Our fitness definitely helps with that ability to make sure we take the game on and make sure that we're not just kicking it long down the line and trying to shut the game down."
Now 4-0 to start the year, Maher said the squad definitely won't be getting ahead of themselves, but did understand the importance of getting wins on the board early.
"When the fixture came out, we adjusted our pre-season to make sure that we'd be cherry-ripe for round one," he said.
"The first month of footy, nothing can substitute early wins and Hillwood proved that last year, that if you get early wins it just opens up the back end of the year."
Elsewhere, Bridgenorth made it two wins on the trot, overcoming a strong first half from Deloraine to win 15.17 (107) to 7.5 (47).
It was a mammoth day for Jake Hinds who kicked nine goals for a Parrots side that kicked away after leading by just three points at the main break.
The inaugural Gary Crane/Rod Green Shield was won by Hillwood at Blue Gum Park, with the Sharks 14.11 (95) to 5.4 (34) victors.
Archie Wilkinson's six majors were enough for him to be crowned best on ground.
Bracknell claimed their first win in 2024, kicking inaccurately when defeating Scottsdale 13.24 (102) to 3.4 (22).
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.