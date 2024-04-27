The Examinersport
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Football

South Launceston storm past Longford in classic NTFA premier encounter

Ben Hann
By Ben Hann
Updated April 27 2024 - 8:06pm, first published 7:59pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
South Launceston's Jordan Bennett celebrates his goal just as the half-time siren blows. Pictures by Craig George
South Launceston's Jordan Bennett celebrates his goal just as the half-time siren blows. Pictures by Craig George

A running joke among the group at South Launceston is that Sam Lucas is the best set-shot at the club.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Hann

Ben Hann

Digital Sport Journalist

A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.

More from AFL
More from sports
More from Football

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.