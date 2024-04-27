OLs cap winning round for Blues

A mouth-watering clash awaits the NTFAW premier division next Saturday.
Reigning premiers Old Launcestonians will visit potentially the league's in-form side Launceston with both sides unblemished after two rounds.
It's a prospect that excites OLs assistant coach Jesse Denholm.
"We've got a big challenge ahead of us next week," he said.
"Launceston have bounced back after a pretty tough year for them last year, they've got a lot of returning premiership players from years gone by and they've got a lot of girls out of their under-17s program again and they're very, very well coached."
OLs will enter the clash following a hard-fought 3.7 (25) to 2.2 (14) victory against South Launceston, in which the Blues had six changes to round one.
It meant players like Carly Farrow, Dana Lester, Sophie Ranken and Christina Kelly had to step up, which all four did with aplomb.
Crediting South for the effort they put in with a squad that "will only get more dangerous in the next few years", Denholm said that the extra experience that OLs possessed proved an important factor.
"All the girls in our side have played football before, there's not one of them that are new to football this year," he said.
"As we started to work on top, probably not on the scoreboard, but around the contest, the momentum shifted our way."
While it was a strong contest, OLs' win was not the most dramatic of the weekend with the Blues of Launceston continuing their marked improvement from last season.
The wooden spooners visited last season's preliminary finalists on Friday night and reeled in a three-goal second-half deficit to beat Old Scotch 3.6 (24) to 3.2 (20).
A game of two halves, the Thistles were held to just one point after the main break after they didn't concede a goal in the first 40 minutes.
The Lady Blues now have as many wins in 2024 as they did last season, while Old Scotch will have to wait another week to get onto the winners' list.
Another game played under lights, Bridgenorth hosted Scottsdale on Saturday night with the teams entering the contest following contrasting performances in the gala round.
****
Following a week of firsts for St Pats, their women's team have now experienced their first loss.
Deloraine were too good at home in their 8.8 (56) to 3.5 (23), but coach Brad Powe was impressed nonetheless.
"They really stopped us from doing anything in the second quarter and they've got some good players, and they moved it pretty quick, it was good to watch," he said.
In the other Saturday afternoon clash, Hillwood's Narine Maurangi has maintained her average of five goals a game as the Sharks bullied yet another opponent.
Claiming some sort of revenge against George Town following last season's elimination-final shock, the Sharks won 10.8 (68) to 2.4 (16) with their key forward taking her tally to 15 goals from three games.
Boasting a percentage of 1234.78, Hillwood look to be in premiership contention, while the loss was a season-opener to forget for the Saints.
Elsewhere, Longford managed their first win of the season on Friday night after they proved too good for Evandale.
Defeating the Eagles 4.6 (30) to 1.1 (7), the Tigers were led by skipper Jade Nichols, with her two goals added to by a best-on-ground from Shae Nichols.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.