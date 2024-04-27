The Examinersport
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

OLs cap winning round for Blues

Ben Hann
By Ben Hann
April 27 2024 - 10:47pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dana Lester was one of Old Launcestonians' best players in their win against South Launceston. Picture by Paul Scambler
Dana Lester was one of Old Launcestonians' best players in their win against South Launceston. Picture by Paul Scambler

A mouth-watering clash awaits the NTFAW premier division next Saturday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Hann

Ben Hann

Digital Sport Journalist

A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.

More from AFL
More from sports

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.