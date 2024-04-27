High-flying Seagulls receive Rich reward from AFL recruit

In front of a big home crowd, coming off a 132-point beating the week before and having recruited a 275-game AFL player, there was plenty of pressure on Bridport.
Facing NTFA division one opponents Evandale, only 14 points separated the sides at half-time and coach Andrew Philpott knew the team had to go up a few gears.
"We had a good chat about how our press wasn't even close to where it should be and we really weren't using the ball that well," he said.
The response was emphatic.
Led by the five goals of Daniel Rich, who retired from the Brisbane Lions at the end of last season, the Seagulls kicked 12 goals to four behinds in the second half to put the game to bed, with the final score reading 19.14 (128) to 5.7 (37).
Rich, who started the game in his familiar role at half-back, was forced to play one-out in the goal-square after quarter-time having suffered some discomfort in his left leg.
The win leaves Bridport in sixth spot at 2-2 to start the season having played an extra game, but Philpott believed the quality of his side's second half would be good enough to be competitive with almost anyone.
"I think we're okay. I think our best is certainly good enough to go with every team," he said.
"Old Scotch might be a different story, they handed it to us last week, but as far as the rest of the competition goes, if we play like that second half then we'll be more than competitive."
Old Scotch were given a major scare when visiting Perth, trailing by a point at half-time before running away 15.17 (107) to 10.8 (68) winners.
Lilydale maintained their clean record and second place in a 128-point belting of UTAS - it finished 20.16 (136) to 1.2 (8) - as Trent Griggs and Matthew Saunders led the Demons' goal tallies with five apiece.
