The Northern TransLink project was identified as a "wish list" item for the 2022 federal election.
This precinct would be located near Launceston Airport and allow for better transport of cargo across Tasmania.
In 2016, then Tasmanian treasurer Peter Gutwein with then Northern Midlands mayor David Downie launched a prospectus to encourage investment into the Launceston Airport TransLink Precinct.
Northern Tasmania Development Corporation Acting CEO Karina Dambergs said efficient transport networks in Tasmania were crucial.
"The TransLink industrial precinct is a critical component of this network and is an important distribution point for goods and services in Northern Tasmania," she said.
"Tasmania needs an efficient supply chain, including freight and logistics, to allow Tasmanian businesses to grow. Increased access to freight options will also enable Tasmanian companies to capitalise on current trends, including e-commerce and direct to consumer sales."
Ms Dambergs said the project is seeking $70 million in funding. An initial $5m would develop the feasibility study and business case, form agreements with stakeholders and develop a design with an implementation strategy and the precinct could be operational within a 12 to 18 month timeline.
In April 2022, Labor pledged to invest $65 million in Tasmania's airport infrastructure if it wins government in the May 21 election which would include an initial investment of $5m for a TransLink precinct.
Labor candidate for Bass, Ross Hart said he had long known about this proposal.
"It has long been identified as a priority project for Northern Tasmania," he said.
"The project is a massive win for our community who I know are supportive of this project.
"Labor has listened to and consulted with Northern Midlands Council, Launceston City Council and the Chamber of Commerce together with Northern Tasmania Development Corporation to deliver this priority project for Northern Tasmania."
While the Liberal Party have yet to announce any funding, Bass MHR Bridget Archer said she too was aware of the need.
"I'm looking at this and a number of other projects that would be great for the region and I will have more announcements as part of the campaign," she said.
Northern Midlands Council still support the project, the precinct is a part of the councils Strategic Priority Projects.
The council have been have been lobbying all relevant stakeholders and state and federal governments for many years.
Alison Foletta has been a journalist for three years, working in the community to tell stories that matter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times. alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
