The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

A Northern TransLink Precinct will hopefully be an election promise from both major parties

Alison Foletta
By Alison Foletta
May 7 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A Northern TransLink would utilise freight for transport. Picture: File

The Northern TransLink project was identified as a "wish list" item for the 2022 federal election.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alison Foletta

Alison Foletta

Journalist

Alison Foletta has been a journalist for three years, working in the community to tell stories that matter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times. alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.