Riverside engage Krusa control to make Lakoseljac Cup history

Riverside Olympic will carry Northern hopes into the Lakoseljac Cup semi-finals after reaching the stage for the first time in their history.
A tale of two 5-2 results saw the Windsor Park club progress in the men's competition at Clarence but bow out of the women's across the Derwent River against Kingborough.
A couple of hours later on the same Lightwood Park pitch, Launceston City took the lead and pushed Kingborough all the way before going down 2-1.
First-half goals from Emanuel Ponce and Henry Cook put Olympic in control at Wentworth Park. Zebras levelled through Ryan Cook and Sam Cummins with 10 minutes to go before quickfire goals from Austin Marshall and Ponce restored the visitors' lead and Gedi Krusa wrapped it up in stoppage time.
Assistant coach Krusa said it was a roller-coaster contest.
"I believe we were the better side and to come back like that will give us a psychological boost," he said.
"It was one of our best first halves of the season. We did not concede first which happens a lot.
"In the second half they gambled a bit and when it got back to 2-2 there was a bit of worry that it could slip away but just a few minutes later we got our third and then fourth and killed it off with the fifth.
"Everyone was very hyped up as it is history for Riverside. We are pretty confident that we can get a good outcome in the semi. Devonport, Glenorchy and Kingborough are still in it and we have lost to all of them this season but feel we can get a positive result.
"We had a hard start to the year and a lot of things didn't go our way so we changed things a bit and are getting a better outcome."
Asked if this was the best result in his time at Riverside, Krusa added: "I guess so but I hope it will be a bigger result in the next couple of weeks. We are looking forward to South Hobart next week and seeing the draw for the semis."
Launceston City enjoyed a half-time lead at Kingborough before a second-half double from captain Kobe Kemp saw the Lions into the semi-finals.
Sent off in the impressive defeat of South Hobart in the last round, import Akwasi Agyekum returned and made a huge impact for Daniel Syson's side.
Affectionately known as Junior, Akwasi made a strong surge into the Lions' box on 27 minutes which resulted in a penalty duly dispatched by the ever-cool Will Humphrey.
However, the game was turned on its head with two sharp finishes by Kemp who came within the width of the post of a superb hat-trick.
Four goals to Josh Redfearn and others from Riley Dillon, Stefan Cordwell and Tom Walpole saw Glenorchy Knights to a 7-0 win over South East United at KGV.
Devonport also overcame Southern Championship opposition with a 4-0 win against Hobart City.
In the Women's Statewide Cup, two goals to the prolific Meg Connolly wasn't enough to save Chris Rademacher's Riverside from a 5-2 loss at Kingborough. The Lions had won the league meeting between the sides 6-0 a month ago.
Burnie United had already forfeited their tie to Devonport Strikers.
Launceston United's pursuit of a fourth-straight final continues at 2.30pm on Sunday when Nick Rawlinson's team host Southern Championship outfit University at Birch Avenue.
At the same time, southern big guns Glenorchy and South Hobart square up at KGV.
