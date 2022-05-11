Kids mental health services part of $55m commitment from Coalition

Dedicated centres to support childrens' mental health modelled after the landmark Head to Health mental health facilities in Launceston are part of a $55 million promise by the Coalition for mental health facilities in Tasmania.
Prime Minister Scott Morrison will make another visit to Tasmania during the six-week election campaign to announce the funding package for mental health on Thursday.
Advertisement
The funds centre around the successful Head to Health mental health facility, located in the former TasTAFE building in the CBD and builds to expand that model across the state.
Three Head to Health Kids Centres will be funded to the tune of $12.6 million, and they will be located within Tasmania's Child and Family Learning Centres.
Northern Tasmania will be home to one of those centres, located in EastTamar.
The package also includes $2.5 million for the state government to establish and deliver three eating disorder day programs in 2022-2023, along with $3 million to support perinatal mental health screening.
A further $5.2 million for universal aftercare services to support individuals discharged from hospital following an attempt at taking their own life.
Bass MHR Bridget Archer, who was integral at securing the funding for the Head to Health Centre in Launceston, said the package was at the heart of her plan for Bass.
"This package will expand the range and capacity of the services we offer in Bass. It recognises that this is a really significant issue in our community and puts in place the right steps to take real action," she said.
In addition to these initiatives, the Commonwealth and Tasmanian governments will substantially deepen their partnership in the mental health and suicide prevention system, through greater data sharing and evaluation of services, closer integration of referral pathways, and working together on the regional planning and commissioning of services.
Three new Head to Health satellite centres will be set up across the state. The satellites will support Tasmanians in the "missing middle" those who are too unwell for the primary care system, but not unwell enough to require inpatient hospital services.
Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the agreement would ensure Tasmanians had access to more support, when and where they need.
"A strong economy means you can guarantee the essential services, providing new health support to all Tasmanians helping them improve their lives," he said.
"The importance of mental health support has never been more evident than in recent years when COVID had many Tasmanians seeking help for the first time, that's why our support for these services is so important."
Advertisement
Tasmanian Premier Jeremy Rockliff said that the agreement strongly aligned with the state government's major investment in systemic, state-wide mental health reform, and will assist in achieving Tasmania's long-term goals to improve timely access to care and improved mental health outcomes.
Headspace will also receive a significant funding boost under the package, and staffing levels at existing headspace services will be boosted and a new centre established.
Other key initiatives include funding toward delivering three eating disorder day programs to provide additional support for people with eating disorders in Tasmania, the enhancement of digital capture and reporting of perinatal mental health screening data, and the use of the Initial Assessment and Referral tool and telephone/digital service to support consistent intake, referral and integration across all state-funded services and clinical services in Tasmania.
What do you think? Send us a letter to the editor:
Advertisement
I have worked in the Tasmanian digital/print media for 11 years, spanning two newsrooms. Covering Northern politics, development, I have developed a keen interest in agricultural and education news, as well as issues-based long-form journalism. Contact me at caitlin.jarvis@examiner.com.au
I have worked in the Tasmanian digital/print media for 11 years, spanning two newsrooms. Covering Northern politics, development, I have developed a keen interest in agricultural and education news, as well as issues-based long-form journalism. Contact me at caitlin.jarvis@examiner.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.