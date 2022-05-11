The Examiner
Head to Health model will be expanded in Tasmania under $55m package announced by PM

Caitlin Jarvis
Caitlin Jarvis
May 11 2022 - 6:30pm
Kids mental health services part of $55m commitment from Coalition

Dedicated centres to support childrens' mental health modelled after the landmark Head to Health mental health facilities in Launceston are part of a $55 million promise by the Coalition for mental health facilities in Tasmania.

