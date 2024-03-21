Meet the new and returning faces of Labor's Bass candidates

With the House of Assembly set to be restored to 35 members this election, achieving majority government will be harder than ever.
Labor has found itself at a 10-year low in Tasmania, holding eight seats against the Liberal's 11.
Either party will need to secure 18 candidates to form majority government, with polling data from numerous sources suggesting this outcome will be unlikely.
Labor leader Rebecca White has been clear on her opposition to coalitions, telling The Examiner, "there will only be Labor ministers in my cabinet".
"We'll be implementing our plan whether we are in majority or minority. There won't be any trading around our policies or values," she said.
But who are these Labor candidates? We reached out to all seven of them along with the Liberals and the independents to find out what they stood for.
Born and raised in Launceston, Melissa Anderson has highlighted healthcare, rental housing and mental health support access as her key issues.
The customer service worker comes from a family of educators and has also placed an emphasis on the teaching industry.
"I want to keep young professionals in the state; particularly those working in, or aspiring to work in, essential industries such as healthcare, childcare and education," she said.
Having worked for Labor in both paid and voluntary roles in the past, Roshan Dhingra is now standing for the party as a Bass candidate.
The retail specialist wants to negotiate "a fairer deal" for Tasmanians on cost of living issues while providing for the state's ageing population.
"Listening to community to get the balance and priorities right for the people of Bass," he said.
A Labor member for Bass at the federal level from 2010 to 2013, Geoff Lyons has made his grand return to politics.
The West Tamar Council member is particularly passionate about "fixing our health system so that something as basic as seeing a GP is not out of reach".
"I understand that Tasmanians want action on the health, housing and cost of living crisis, with too many families struggling to make ends meet, especially the more vulnerable members of society," he said.
Brewery technician Adrian Hinds is also making a return to politics, having secured 2.5 per cent of the vote in the 2021 state election.
Mr Hinds is Labor's only returning candidate other than incumbent members Michelle O'Byrne and Janie Finlay.
"I'm standing as I believe all Tasmanians should have secure, full time work to ensure they can have the basics like a roof over their heads, a good education, and food on the table," he said.
While Labor hasn't released a preferred voting order for its candidates, Will Gordon would likely place high on the list.
He received a glowing endorsement from party leader Rebecca White ahead of pre-selection last November.
"I am a paediatric nurse at the Launceston General Hospital, the one who exposed the crisis in the children's ward to the media; and after seeing this Liberal government's response to that, I want to bring accountability, transparency and honesty back to politics and Tasmania's health system," he said.
Labor spokesperson for small businesses, start ups, primary industries and water Janie Finlay was appointed to state Parliament back in 2021 with 8.7 per cent of the vote.
She was elected as Launceston's mayor in 2002 at 27 years old, making her the youngest woman to achieve the feat nationally at the time.
"I stand for common sense, hard work, being in action and getting the job done," she said.
Michelle O'Byrne holds Labor's safest seat in Bass, having served the electorate since 2006.
She received 11.6 per cent of the vote in 2021, second only to then-Premier Peter Gutwein.
"I've always put my community first and I'll always be in your corner," she said.
