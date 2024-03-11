New polling data shows Tasmanians expect a hung parliament

New data from the Australia Institute found 58 per cent of Tasmanians believed the state election would produce a minority government.
The survey of 1,174 residents also revealed Tasmanians remained unsure about who is best placed to work with the crossbench.
The Liberal party led the way at 37.1 per cent of the first preference vote.
Labor followed on 23 per cent, followed by the Greens at 13.7 per cent, Independents on 12.8 per cent, Jacqui Lambie Network on 8.5 per cent and "other" on 5 per cent.
Almost half (46 per cent) of Tasmanians said the state was generally heading in the wrong direction.
When asked which of three senior Liberal parliamentarians would negotiate with the crossbench most effectively, Premier Jeremy Rockliff was chosen by 39.4 per cent of survey respondents, while 42.3 per cent didn't know or weren't sure.
When asked the same about which three senior Labor parliamentarians would negotiate with the crossbench most effectively, Labor leader Rebecca White was chosen by 31.2 per cent against 41.8 per cent, who didn't know or weren't sure.
Labor voters overwhelmingly believed Ms White would negotiate better than Anita Dow or Dean Winter, at 59, nine and 16 per cent respectively.
Australia Institute native forests spokesperson Vanessa Bleyer said the data showed voters were questioning the capacity of both major parties to deliver meaningful change for Tasmanians, or to guide the state through a minority government.
"Voters will expect candidates to work collaboratively and constructively in the new parliament, but they lack faith in both major parties to deliver," Ms Bleyer said.
"Polls indicate that Tasmanians have the confidence to vote-in a multi-party government but have less confidence in major party leaders to effectively lead it."
She said a significant percentage of the potential cross bench want an end to native forest logging.
"And this polling shows Tasmanians lack confidence in either of the major parties to negotiate that successfully."
