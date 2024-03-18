Meet your Liberal candidates for the 2024 Tasmanian state election

The House of Assembly is set to expand to 35 members this state election, with Tasmania's five electorates hosting seven seats each.
The extra 10 positions has attracted 167 nominations state-wide, the highest count since 1856.
A total of 32 politicians will contest the Bass electorate this week, many of which will be new to most voters.
The Examiner reached out to all of them ahead of polling day to ask each candidate what they stood for.
This first part of the series will focus on the seven candidates fielded by the Liberal Party, starting with the fresh faces.
Having run a financial advice practice in Launceston for more than four decades, Richard Trethewie has thrown his hat into the ring this election.
The world of politics isn't necessarily completely alien to Mr Trethewie, who has served as president of the Rotary Club of Central Launceston and was a founding trustee and board member of the Clifford Craig Foundation.
"I'm passionate about delivering the services Northern Tasmanians need across a range of sectors, including health and education, while also keeping the economy strong and supporting local businesses," he said.
You may not know his face, but you'll almost certainly recognise the name. Chris Gatenby's election signs are hard to miss across the state's North-East.
The seventh generation Tasmanian has committed to serving Bass on a range of issues "whilst preserving Tasmania's heritage and way of life".
"I am focused on building a strong future for Tasmanians including access to quality health, housing and education services, and I'm focused on tackling the big issues such as cost of living whilst backing enterprise and small businesses," he said.
A public school teacher with more than 20 years' experience, Sarah Quaile has placed a keen focus on Tasmania's youth.
The mother of two is also an avid sports enthusiast, having recently taken up pickleball after playing basketball and tennis for years.
"I am passionate about seeing our young people thrive, ensuring our economy is strong to support small businesses and encouraging participation in an active lifestyle," she said.
Raised in George Town and trained in medicine in Hobart, Julie Sladden has worked as a local GP and as an emergency doctor at the Launceston General Hospital.
She currently serves on the West Tamar Council, having been elected in 2022.
"As a Northern Tasmanian, I am committed to seeing the Bass community thrive and grow, focusing on supporting the community through healthcare, education and housing," she said.
A renowned radio host and multimedia personality of 35 years, "Fairsy" is also taking his first steps into the world of politics.
Mr Fairs was a 15-year ambassador for White Lion, a national charity assisting at-risk youth. When the organisation pulled out of the state he established his own group, The Rob Fairs Foundation.
"I am passionate about a strong economy and responsible majority Liberal government providing the best pathways for all Tasmanians to achieve their goals and aspirations, while maintaining the financial capacity for first-class government services and assistance to those most in need," he said.
Mr Wood was elected to Bass in a 2022 recount following the resignation of former Premier Peter Gutwein.
The backbencher previously served as an alderman on the Launceston City Council from 2014 to 2018.
"As a dad and former small business owner, I am passionate about delivering jobs, opportunities and a strong sense of community for the people of Bass," he said.
The Minister for Infrastructure and Transport joined the Tasmanian Parliament back in 2010 and has held his seat ever since.
Now finding himself as the Treasurer and Deputy Premier, Mr Ferguson likely has the safest position in the Bass electorate.
"Helping Tasmanians to be the happiest people, enjoying the best quality of life in Australia, has been my driving force, and I want to continue making a real difference in the lives of Tasmanians," he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.