The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Meet your Liberal candidates for the 2024 Tasmanian state election

Aaron Smith
By Aaron Smith
March 19 2024 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bass candidates Julie Sladden, Chris Gatenby, Sarah Quaile and Richard Trethewie. Supplied pictures
Bass candidates Julie Sladden, Chris Gatenby, Sarah Quaile and Richard Trethewie. Supplied pictures

The House of Assembly is set to expand to 35 members this state election, with Tasmania's five electorates hosting seven seats each.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Aaron Smith

Aaron Smith

Journalist / Videographer

Council and regional development reporter at The Examiner. Contact me at aaron.smith@austcommunitymedia.com.au for enquiries or send me a message on social media.

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.