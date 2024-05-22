Petrol thefts fuel Ravenswood man's rampant drug addiction

A Ravenswood man fuelled his $150 a day drug addiction with a significant crime spree involving the stealing of petrol from service stations, the Launceston Magistrates court heard.
Johnathan Edward Williams, 41, pleaded guilty to 11 counts of stealing, 12 counts of driving while disqualified, and one count of dishonestly altering a number plate with intent to deceive.
He also pleaded guilty to a raft of firearms and drugs charges.
Police prosecutor Yoav Sered said Williams had been a disqualified driver throughout the three-month crime spree from December 15 to February 15 2024.
The court heard that Williams' mode of operation was to drive his red Toyota Camry or a blue Ford into a service station, fill up with fuel, and leave without paying.
Sometimes, the car had false plates, and he wore a distinctive top with Aboriginal motifs.
After several instances, he started taking jerry cans and filling them to steal up to $473 worth of fuel.
Williams stole from Coles Express, Newstead (4), Ampol Kings Meadows, BP Riverside, United, Longford, United, Newnham, United Invermay (2) and Coles Express, Mowbray.
On February 9, he went to a service station in Invermay and pumped $253.84 worth of fuel before an attendant noticed the front number plate was false.
He told Williams he would have to pay, but Williams pushed him away and told him to get out of the way, or he would run him over.
On February 15, Tasmania Police attended Williams' home looking for clothing items and the motor vehicles involved in the thefts.
A loaded firearm and ammunition were found in the bedroom, as well as drug paraphernalia, including plastic and glass bongs and cannabis plants.
In an interview, Williams said he stole the fuel to resell for $1 a litre, and it was all used to buy drugs, mainly ice (methylamphetamine). He told police ice cost him $150 a day.
He was arrested and remanded in custody.
Mr Sered said the total amount of fuel theft was $3394.98.
Defence lawyer Lucy Flanagan said Williams had a longstanding issue with illicit drug use since the age of 15.
"He was stealing fuel to sell to buy substances," she said.
"We accept they were blatant acts of driving and stealing.
"It was a very dramatic cry for help."
She requested that he be assessed for a drug treatment order, which would enable him to avoid jail as long as he stopped offending and complied with the order.
Magistrate Simon Brown agreed to have him assessed for an order and remanded him in custody for sentencing on July 12.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.