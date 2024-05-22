The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Petrol thefts fuel Ravenswood man's rampant drug addiction

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
Updated May 22 2024 - 1:21pm, first published 1:13pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Coles Express Newstead. Picture Google Maps
Coles Express Newstead. Picture Google Maps

A Ravenswood man fuelled his $150 a day drug addiction with a significant crime spree involving the stealing of petrol from service stations, the Launceston Magistrates court heard.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Clark

Nick Clark

Journalist

I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.

More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.