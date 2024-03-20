The minor party and independent candidates looking to shake up Bass

While Liberal and Labor continue to push for majority government, a number of candidates threaten to keep a minority leadership.
Four members of the House of Representatives are currently independent, a record number for Tasmania. Of the 32 candidates running in Bass this election, 11 belong to minor parties or are completely unaffiliated.
Former Liberal backbencher Lara Alexander became the electorate's only independent representative when she defected from the party last May.
But with Bass to expand from five to seven seats this week, unaffiliated candidates have a better chance than ever of getting elected.
Having spoken to all of the Liberal candidates, The Examiner reached out to minor party politicians from the Jacqui Lambie Network, Shooters, Farmers and Fishers and the Animal Justice Party along with our six independents.
We asked each of them to summarise their campaign in one sentence. Here's what they had to say.
Greg 'Tubby' Quinn - Truck owner and operator
"I stand for truth, transparency and integrity for the people of Bass."
Jack Davenport - Former Greens candidate
"I stand for putting Bass needs first, bridging the gap between community and Parliament by bringing integrity to Tasmanian politics, reforming child safety, improving housing rights and health access, and of course saying 'no' to the stadium."
Mark Brown - Driving instructor
"With a crisis in health, housing and the cost of living, it should not be a priority to be spending precious money on a billion dollar luxury stadium - especially when Launceston's UTAS Stadium, with its planned upgrade, is an obvious and viable alternative."
Lara Alexander - Incumbent Bass MP
"I stand for integrity in office, honesty in discourse and service to the electorate."
Tim Walker - City of Launceston councillor
"I stand for a strong and caring Tasmania: services over stadiums, people over developments, fully funded access to health and education, regional services and bespoke industry for our towns, an integrated public transport system including rail, a healthy environment, and above all, love over fear."
George Razay - Doctor and City of Launceston councillor
"My main objectives are to ensure an adequate number of beds are consistently available in the hospital, address worsening food insecurity and homelessness, champion the needs of the younger generation and working parents, enhance education, combat air pollution, respect our seniors, and protect the UTAS Stadium."
Michael Frydrych - Retired
"Preservation of Tasmanian lifestyle, vote for us, vote for your future."
Rebekah Pentland - Business owner
"I want to be the person to give Tasmanians a voice; a voice for those who can't and haven't been heard about health, housing, cost of living and homelessness - key issues that are affecting Tasmanians."
Ludwig Johnson - Machine shop manager
"I stand for keeping the major parties honest, as well as vetting policies and ensuring the legitimacy for the people of Bass."
Angela Armstrong - Solicitor
"With so many issues that desperately need attention, ultimately I stand for and beside the people of Bass, many of whom are struggling with even the basics."
Ivan Davis - Bus driver
"I stand for a rational approach in our treatment of our environment and our dealings with all sentient beings (including the homo-sapiens species) based on cognitive consonance, kindness, non-violence and proven facts."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.