'I know the service, I know the faults': Nurse vows to fight for healthcare fix

A Launceston paediatric nurse and whistleblower says he will be a "tenacious" fighter as he declares his intention to run at the next state election.
Will Gordon is vying for pre-selection as Labor candidate for the seat of Bass ahead of the election scheduled for 2025.
The father of two said his whole life had revolved around healthcare, and his decision to run for parliament came from a desire to fix issues in the system.
"There is motivation, but I'm also quite stubborn about it. Some say tenacity, I would say stubbornness," Mr Gordon said.
"We have numerous problems, and health isn't just the health system. There's housing security, there's food security, there's employment security.
"We're treating them separately when we have to address all these things with a multifaceted approach."
Mr Gordon's mother was a nurse, his father was director of the Launceston General Hospital's (LGH) emergency department and his siblings work in healthcare.
His partner is a nurse, and her parents and siblings are also in the industry.
Mr Gordon said this gave him insight into how the system was failing Tasmanians, particularly when it came to specialist and emergency services.
"I know the service, I know the faults," he said.
"We have to use the health service and it should be up to all Tasmanians to make sure that it is the best it can possibly be.
"I've also got a very personal stake in this. If I screw it up I'm on the couch."
Mr Gordon started working at the LGH in 2016, and while working there he blew the whistle on colleague James Geoffrey Griffin - something he said came from a strong set of morals instilled by his mother.
He was then appointed to a panel to review governance at the hospital as a direct result of evidence heard during the Commission of Inquiry.
Mr Gordon said he would be an advocate for the people of Bass, and was willing to work with all stakeholders to fix the health system.
"I want people to see me as someone who will listen to them," he said.
"I cannot promise everything, but the one thing I will promise is that I will do my very best to listen and try and make improvements based on what I hear.
"That will require working in unison.
"We need to work with the unions. We need to work with the university, we need to work with doctors and the nurses. We need to work with everyone, the public as well."
Labor leader Rebecca White gave Mr Gordon a strong endorsement.
She said those who had followed the Commission of Inquiry would be familiar with Mr Gordon, his advocacy for children, and his principles.
"Will is driven by strong values of justice and fairness," Ms White said.
"He's worked in the health system for long enough to know that under this government, who've had 10 years, things aren't getting better.
"There has to be change. Will brings to our team somebody who intimately understands Tasmania's health services and will make a huge difference if he's elected to the parliament."
