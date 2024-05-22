Tasmanian draftee trio recovering from injuries while Sanders dominates VFL

Round nine marked the first time this year none of Tasmania's 2023 draftees played in the AFL.
While Ryley Sanders is unable to crack into the Bulldogs' line-up, his former Allies teammates are all on the sidelines with injury.
Colby McKercher's is possibly the most high profile, having been nominated for the Rising Star award in the last match he played.
The 19-year-old then went for scans on a foot injury and it was revealed he would miss last week's clash, which has now been extended to a "post-bye" return.
North Melbourne head of performance Kevin White said McKercher has "turned a corner" in his recovery.
"The plan is to carefully monitor his pain scores when walking and once this settles to pain-free we will then look to build loads up, first through AlterG treadmill and then transition out onto the training ground," White said.
The immediate future of GWS draftee James Leake looks murkier.
The key-position swingman has been plagued by quadriceps injuries and is yet to play a game at either VFL or AFL level.
Leake's injury status has been listed as TBC for the past five rounds after being listed as 2-4 weeks away from a return on April 23.
Two months ago he was "set to re-join the main group in a couple of weeks", meaning the 18-year-old has seemingly been dealt some setbacks.
St Kilda's Arie Schoenmaker is dealing with a concussion issue following whispers of a Launceston debut in round eight.
The defender suffered an injury at training on Thursday, May 16, and subsequently missed Sandringham's VFL game the following Sunday.
The Saints' injury list said "Schoenmaker will need to get through training on Thursday to make himself eligible for selection".
The 19-year-old is averaging 27 disposals after five games at VFL level.
Across at the Bulldogs, Sanders has also been dominating VFL football.
On the same weekend of McKercher's Rising Star nomination, Sanders had 42 disposals for Footscray, backing it up with 24 in their most recent game.
Development coach and former St Kilda captain Jarryn Geary praised the 18-year-old's performance in the 42-disposal showing.
"Ryley was really prolific through the midfield," he said.
"It was good to see him hone in on his skills in that area of the game - his contest, pressure and a lot of clearance work. He's been really good in that phase of the game.
"He was strong and managed to hit the scoreboard, which was nice and something we've been working on him with.
"He's continuing to develop some other parts of his game, which he's improving in, but it was overall a good performance for him and is putting his hand up for senior selection again."
