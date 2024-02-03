Why a long-time Boags brewer is putting his hand up again for Labor

After two decades working for Boags, brewer Adrian Hinds feels it's time to give it another go and run for Labor.
Mr Hinds ran for the Bass seat at the 2021 election and was unsuccessful, but feels he's more prepared this time around.
"At the end of the day, it's about standing up for the everyday person," Mr Hinds said.
"I've been at Boags for 20 years and I hear stories of people that are struggling, even in a comfortable full-time job, with everyday expenses.
"If the middle income earner here at the brewery struggles, then the low income earners must be really struggling."
With other parties gearing up for an early election, Mr Hinds said he was ready to take it on should it go ahead.
"I'm ready to go, I have campaigned once before so I'm definitely more comfortable this time around and feel more prepared," he said.
Mr Hinds said his priorities are around fixing housing, infrastructure and health in the Bass region.
"I know the importance of industry and business in Tasmania but I also know that workers' rights, security and safety are equally important and that's why I'm determined to fight for balance and fairness," Mr Hinds said.
Mr Hinds is also president of the CCT Gee Tees Netball Club, and said with so many children playing sport in the North, more infrastructure was needed.
"Where do you play netball in Launceston? There's a development happening at Mowbray which is fantastic, but it's still not enough," he said.
"If there's no infrastructure for them, then they won't play and if they don't play it's going to snowball down to health."
Labor leader Rebecca White said Mr Hinds' determination to fight for equality, economic justice and improving the lives of ordinary Tasmanians would make him a welcome addition to Tasmania's Parliament.
"His work and background have given him a real understanding of the struggle life has become for too many working people as they deal with rising bills, groceries, petrol and other essentials," Ms White said.
