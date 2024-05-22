The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
Breaking

Head-on collision the cause of fatal St Helens crash, police say

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
Updated May 22 2024 - 1:14pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police say a head-on collision caused a crash that resulted in the death of a 62-year-old Pyengana woman in St Helens. Pictures by Paul Scambler and Phillip Biggs
Police say a head-on collision caused a crash that resulted in the death of a 62-year-old Pyengana woman in St Helens. Pictures by Paul Scambler and Phillip Biggs

A head-on collision resulted in the death of a 62-year-old Pyengana woman on May 21, Tasmania Police say.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Duncan Bailey

Duncan Bailey

Journalist

Passionate about all things happening in the North East with a focus on health and science. Got a story? Get in touch: duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.