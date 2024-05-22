Head-on collision the cause of fatal St Helens crash, police say

A head-on collision resulted in the death of a 62-year-old Pyengana woman on May 21, Tasmania Police say.
Police were called to the crash that occurred on the Tasman Highway at St Helens shortly before 3.30pm.
The woman was taken to St Helens District Hospital where she died receiving treatment.
A 61-year-old man also from Pyengana, who was a passenger in the same vehicle, was also taken to the St Helens District Hospital before being transferred to the Launceston General Hospital for further care.
His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
Police said the driver of a second vehicle, a 28-year-old man from St Helens, was also taken to the St Helens District Hospital to be treated for minor injuries.
Inspector Luke Manhood said the woman was driving a Holden Astra north on the Tasman Highway just south of St Helens, and for "reasons currently unknown", moved to the incorrect side of the road.
"That resulted in a head-on collision with a Ford Territory that was travelling in the other direction," Mr Manhood said.
"In that collision, her vehicle was partially turned onto the roadway and a vehicle that was following her, a Land Cruiser towing a trailer, collided with her.
"But rather than running into the back of her car because the vehicle was turned, it's collided with the driver's side of her car which we think resulted in her injuries."
Mr Manhood said they were unsure why she moved to the other side of the road at this stage.
"It could be medical, it could be inattention," Mr Manhood said.
"Our crash investigators are still doing their analysis of the scene; we're still waiting on medical reports and all of the drivers had blood samples taken for drug and alcohol testing.
"Unfortunately at this stage, it's going to be a bit of a waiting game to work out what the cause was."
Mr Manhood said police see many motorists crossing the centre line on roads in the East Coast region.
"We do have a lot of winding, narrow roads and that's sort of the reality - this particular piece of road is not unusual," Mr Manhood said.
"Crossing the centre line is a very dangerous activity that we try and enforce as much as we can.
"If somebody comes around the corner and the vehicle approaching those other ones on the road, they've often got nowhere to go.
"People think it's okay to cut corners but it is an offence ... it's a common driving behaviour."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.