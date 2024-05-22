Sport booming with strong Northern contingent going to national champs

Indoor cricket is booming in Launceston, according to under-14 boys' state team coach Ben Tasker.
Tasmania is sending five teams to the national championships in Melbourne in June and July following a strong build in participation.
This comes after there were no Tassie teams at nationals for 21 years.
The men's side returned to the biggest stage in 2022 along with the under-16 boys' outfit.
The under-14 boys' side joined in 2023 and the women's will play for the first time this year.
The open men and women have their championships from June 29 to July 6 while the juniors play from July 7-13 at Casey Stadium in Melbourne.
Launceston-based women's player Nikki Brooks played for Australia's indoor cricket team in 2002 and has represented Queensland at nationals in the past.
She has been drawing on her experience to help her teammates.
"It's absolutely huge for Tasmania, also getting women involved in the sport is another big thing for us," she said.
Under-16 player Levi Springer, who also plays outdoor cricket with South Launceston, is preparing for his second year at nationals after going to Brisbane last year.
He loves the flexibility the sport offers and plays up to three times a week.
"I get to play all-year round and all through winter, I don't play anything else," he said.
"It's fast-paced and you make new friends."
Tasker said indoor cricket was played in Launceston five nights a week with A, B and C grades, a Wednesday women's league and juniors on Sundays.
While the NTCA Ground is the home of the sport, Tasker said a new indoor centre called Nitro Arena would open in Youngtown in August.
He said it would have proper indoor cricket nets and possibly four courts eventually.
Tasker gave his take on why the sport was growing and enjoying a resurgence.
He said it catered for youngsters who don't play Aussie Rules or soccer.
"Also you've got a growing immigrant population that want to play cricket all-year round, that's definitely boosting the numbers as well," he said.
In indoor cricket, there are eight players per team with the surrounding net split up into scoring zones.
It's minus five points if you get out and the ball is never dead.
Teams get 16 overs each.
Australian cricket outdoor representatives such as Jake Fraser-McGurk, Aaron Finch and Tassie women's coach Jude Coleman are some of the big names to have emerged from the indoor game.
Northern players
Under-14 boys
Cooper Tasker, Riwaj Koirala, Clancy Richmond, George Durkin, Thomas Harris
Under-16 boys
Levi Springer, Ollie Bonnice, Mali Montrose-Jackson, Aaron Dunphy, Jacob Champion, Archie Johnston
Under-18 boys
Quinn Elliott, Jack Coull, Ben Sharp, James Lamb, Heath Doumergue
Open men's
Oliver Hadley, Jonah Evans (also under-18s)
Open women's
Monique Booth, Summer Cherdron, Shae Dabner, Emma Flack, Nikki Brooks, Tori Davis, Nicola Dusautoy, Sharlee Purton, Martina Steven
