The Examinersport
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Course record-holders hoping to fine-tune Olympic preparations

Rob Shaw
By Rob Shaw
May 22 2024 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brett Robinson and Sinead Diver both won the half-marathon at the Launceston Running Festival in 2022. Picture by Paul Scambler
Brett Robinson and Sinead Diver both won the half-marathon at the Launceston Running Festival in 2022. Picture by Paul Scambler

Australian marathon record-holders Brett Robinson and Sinead Diver hope to fine-tune their Olympic preparations by headlining next weekend's Launceston Running Festival.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rob Shaw

Rob Shaw

Sports editor

Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.

More from AFL
More from sports

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.