The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

New life for Quadrant Mall as Wursthaus becomes great apartment

Hamish Geale
By Hamish Geale
Updated March 20 2024 - 7:58am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wursthaus at Oliver's and Moon Cafe and Restaurant are set for new tenants. Pictures by Paul Scambler
Wursthaus at Oliver's and Moon Cafe and Restaurant are set for new tenants. Pictures by Paul Scambler

Two new businesses will soon move into Launceston's Quadrant Mall.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hamish Geale

Hamish Geale

Journalist

Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. Got good news? Email: hgeale@examiner.com.au

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.