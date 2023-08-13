The Examiner
Home/Community/Community News

Italian and Launceston artist Eleonora Pulcini opens EP Fine Arts Gallery

Declan Durrant
By Declan Durrant
August 13 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Italian artist Eleonora Pulcini has opened EP Fine Art Gallery in Quadrant Mall. Picture by Phillip Biggs
Italian artist Eleonora Pulcini has opened EP Fine Art Gallery in Quadrant Mall. Picture by Phillip Biggs

Like many of the state's artists, Tasmania has become painter Eleonora Pulcini's muse - and now she's giving back to its people.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Declan Durrant

Declan Durrant

Journalist

Declan Durrant has a passion for poetry, visual arts, and theatre, and is The Examiner's arts critic and reporter. Got a story? Get in touch: declan.durrant@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Community News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.