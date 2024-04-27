The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
Our History

130 years on, Sister Charlotte holds special place in Tasmanian history

By Julian Burgess
April 27 2024 - 3:03pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A photograph of Deaconess Charlotte Shoobridge, taken in about 1895. Picture by All Saints Network.
A photograph of Deaconess Charlotte Shoobridge, taken in about 1895. Picture by All Saints Network.

Charlotte Jessy Shoobridge was ordained as Tasmania's first deaconess by Bishop Henry Montgomery in St John's Church, Launceston, on Saturday, October 13, 1894.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.