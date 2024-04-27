'It's like reading but better': Children meet award-winning author

Children had the chance to meet the author behind their favourite books at the Launceston Library on Saturday.
Award-winning children's author Lian Tanner launched her new book titled, Fledgewitch.
Grade five students from Scotch Oakburn performed an adaptation of a chapter from the book as part of the launch.
Tanner grew up in Launceston where her love of writing began and flourished into a successful career.
"I grew up on Talbot Road where I was writing as young as 10 years old," Tanner said.
Aged 73, Tanner said writing books for children is exciting.
"It's like reading but better."
Tanner said she was "very grateful" for the performance by Scotch Oakburn students.
"It's an author's nightmare to launch a book that no one shows up to - so thank you to all the students and everyone who has come along today," she said.
Fledgewitch is set in a "magical world where there are dragons and witches".
Ms Tanner said the book was the second book of her Dragons of Hallows series.
"There is knitting magic - which I really like the idea of," she said.
"One of the characters wakes up and discovers she has feathers growing out her elbows, which is a mark of a witch.
"Witches in this world are absolutely terrible creatures - so the school for prevention of witches turn up and drag her from home - and that is how the story began."
Other books from Tanner include Keepers trilogy, A Clue for Clara, Rita's Revenge, and Ella and the Ocean.
Tanner's book have won multiple awards including the Aurealis Awards for Best Australian Children's Fantasy, the NSW Premier's Literary Award, a Tasmanian Literary Award, Sisters-in-Crime Davitt Award for Best Children's Crime Novel, and the State Library of NSW Russell Prize for Humour Writing for Young People.
Her books have been translated into 11 languages.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.