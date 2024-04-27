The Examinersport
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Football
Breaking

North Launceston inaccurate but leading Clarence at half-time

Josh Partridge
By Josh Partridge
Updated April 27 2024 - 3:25pm, first published 2:08pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
North Launceston listen to coach Adrian Smith. Picture by Craig George
North Launceston listen to coach Adrian Smith. Picture by Craig George

North Launceston have squandered some opportunities but are ultimately leading at half-time of the TSL's top-of-the-table clash.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Partridge

Josh Partridge

Sports Journalist at The Examiner, Launceston

As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.

More from AFL
More from sports
More from Football

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.