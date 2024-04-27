North Launceston inaccurate but leading Clarence at half-time

North Launceston have squandered some opportunities but are ultimately leading at half-time of the TSL's top-of-the-table clash.
Taking on Clarence at UTAS Stadium, the Bombers lead 6.10 (46) to 3.1 (19) at the main break - with Bryce Alomes having kicked all of the visitors' goals.
North Launceston held the ball in their half for most of the first quarter but were unable to make full impact of it on the scoreboard - kicking 4.8.
Two running goals to Sam Simpson, a set-shot from Oscar Van Dam and some Brandon Leary magic on a tight angle gave the Bombers a 26-point lead.
Jack Aherne looked dangerous with several chances but was unable to find the big sticks, while Clarence's Alomes kicked their sole first-quarter goal.
A barnstorming Brad Cox-Goodyer shrugged a tackle to kick the Bombers' fifth and Leary followed suit not long after with a quick snap while from a contest.
With the contest seemingly slipping away from the visitors, Alomes booted back-to-back goals, bringing both his team's and his personal tally to three.
