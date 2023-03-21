The Examiner
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Damage to building could potentially be $100,000

Satria Dyer-Darmawan
By Satria Dyer-Darmawan
Updated March 21 2023 - 4:22pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A firefighter assesses the damage. Picture by Satria Dyer-Darmawan

The Quadrant Mall in Launceston was blocked off for 30 minutes on Tuesday afternoon as firefighters worked to extinguish a fire in a vacant building.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Satria Dyer-Darmawan

Satria Dyer-Darmawan

Journalist

Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.