Pachinko bid farewell on Saturday, September 30 after nearly five years of serving up modern Asian cuisine.
The Quadrant Mall establishment posted the decision to Facebook last week.
"After nearly five years of trade we've made the decision to prioritise our young family and are looking forward to a summer of evenings and weekends with our two amazing kids," the post said.
The husband-wife owners, Jonny and Ally McCoy had travelled extensively, researching food and trends before opening the restaurant. It had been their first time owning and managing a business.
At that time Mr McCoy said this experience had included a lot of time working in high-end fine dining restaurants interstate.
"Our ideas have morphed over the years and they were always changing with the different venues we were looking into, but we just felt that this little space really lent itself to doing something fun, informal and casual with a Japanese style of cuisine," Mr McCoy said in 2019.
"I feel like the climate and the food in Tasmania is really conducive to doing Japanese style cooking."
The Facebook farewell also thanked guests, particularly regulars "who have stuck with us through the thick and thin of it all".
"And to all our wonderful suppliers whose delicious produce and beverages have nourished and inspired us, thank you, we have learnt so much from you all and are so grateful to have met such passionate and inspiring folk that are truly the backbone of the Tasmanian hospitality industry," the post said.
"Finally, to all our fantastic staff that have contributed so much energy and joy along this journey. Your vibrance made the restaurant sing, we are honoured to have worked alongside some truly wonderful professionals."
The Examiner has contacted Pachinko for comment.
