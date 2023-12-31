What are the council's new year's resolutions for Launceston?

As Launceston rings in the new year and residents come up with their resolutions for 2024, so too will the local council.
Alongside approving numerous development approvals, funding grants and the city budget, here are some of the key things the City of Launceston council is expected to do in 2024.
Access to Cataract Gorge from Trevallyn has been blocked for nigh-on six months, after wet weather led to the partial collapse of a retaining wall high above the gorge.
Since then, other faults in the wall and some issues with the walking path below have led to the council spending more than $1 million on emergency works at that end of the gorge.
The manner in which the works were funded was not everyone's cup of tea, nor is the long closure, however the council plans to have the track back in action by March 2024.
If you are planning to visit the gorge, head to First Basin via car or the free Tiger Bus.
The future of the heritage-listed kindergarten building at 56 Frederick Street, which has lain empty for one year after its previous tenants vacated, caused some debate around the council.
Proposals for its future use - whether that was a lease, sale or some other form of agreement - were solicited by the council, although councillor Tim Walker intervened with a motion to explicitly rule out a sale.
This failed by a considerable margin, however the council later resolved not to sell the building and instead seek further details from the 13 parties willing to lease it.
This second, more detailed expressions of interest process had a February 1, 2024 deadline.
Since 2022 the council has committed to publishing a clean air strategy, something councillors are hopeful will do something about the smog that settles over Launceston every winter.
While fog is due to the topography of the Tamar Valley, things like smoke from wood heaters and car exhaust release noxious particles into the air - making it unhealthy to breathe.
This prompted a call for a Clean Air Strategy by councillors Hugh McKenzie and Andrea Dawkins in 2022.
The new strategy, due before June 30, 2024 according to the current annual plan, won't be a silver bullet as there are other levels of government involved, however it will give councillors insight into what role they can play.
The Launceston City Heart project - one of the Launceston City Deal commitments - remains ongoing.
The first stage of the project, which focused on areas like Civic Square and Quadrant Mall is done, while stage two is still awaiting final plans and funding.
That was planned to focus on Paterson and St John Streets with priority given to projects that will improve pedestrian and public transport access - something that is hoped to re-invigorate the night time economy.
This was carried over from the 2022/23 Annual Plan, however the council's own Tomorrow Together website says it may take up to seven years to start and deliver the project.
