The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

What are the council's new year's resolutions for Launceston?

Joe Colbrook
By Joe Colbrook
December 31 2023 - 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cataract Gorge reopening, progress towards less air pollution and more on the City of Launceston council agenda for 2024. File pictures
Cataract Gorge reopening, progress towards less air pollution and more on the City of Launceston council agenda for 2024. File pictures

As Launceston rings in the new year and residents come up with their resolutions for 2024, so too will the local council.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joe Colbrook

Joe Colbrook

Journalist

Journalist at The Examiner, covering emergency services, council news and court. Send tips to joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au. Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.