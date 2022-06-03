City Heart project brings new seating to CBD

City of Launceston have announced upgraded public seating, a new arbour system and street garden as a part of the City Heart Project.
The implementation of these smaller projects will conclude the first stage of the Launceston City Heart Project.
The $19.4 million worth of development was funded by by the Australian Government, Tasmanian Government and the City of Launceston through the Launceston City Deal.
More than 30 public seats will be replaced across the CBD and in the Mowbray business zone, along with upgrades to existing seating in the Brisbane Street Mall to provide new charging points.
Six of the new seats are specially designed sculpture seats which reference the city's relationship with waterways like the South Esk River and the kanamaluka / Tamar Estuary, as well as Launceston's history as a city of innovation.
A new 4.5m-tall arbour system is also being installed in Charles Street, between Brisbane and York streets, which will provide a new overhead garden and a street-level garden featuring native plants and is similar to the one installed in the Brisbane St Mall in 2020 and is designed to keep plants automatically fed and watered.
A new garden which has been under construction outside Macquarie House on Charles Street will also be completed soon.
Launceston Mayor Albert van Zetten said the upgrades represented the final works in the first stage of the Launceston City Heart Project, with the council now focusing on preparations for the second stage of the LCHP, which will see redevelopments of St John and Paterson streets.
"These projects are aimed at making our streetscapes more attractive and user friendly for people, through the provision of new seating, conveniences like device charging ports, or the amenity provided through additional greenery," Cr van Zetten said.
The Launceston City Heart project envisions making Launceston the hub of Northern Tasmania.
Alison Foletta has been a journalist for three years, working in the community to tell stories that matter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times. alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
