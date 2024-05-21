Premier issues crucial demand on TT-Line for arrival of new ships

Premier Jeremy Rockliff says he has demanded that TT-Line have berthing infrastructure upgraded at its East Devonport terminal by the time the new Spirit of Tasmania vessels arrive in the state.
This is despite the company not yet having a contractor onboard to undertake the required work and a vague timeline as to when the vessels will commence sailing.
Mr Rockliff in parliament last week confirmed the first vessel was due to arrive in Tasmania in the third quarter of this year and the second in the first quarter of 2025.
TT-Line in March rescinded the preferred tenderer status for berth 3E due to a significant increase in the lump sum offer for the project.
Mr Rockliff in question time on Tuesday said he had been advised late last month that TT-Line was undertaking final contract negotiations for the QuayLink project.
"I have been very clear to TT-Line that the appropriate infrastructure must be in place in East Devonport to support the arrival of the new ships," he said.
"The right infrastructure needs to be in place for the modern ferries."
Following question time, Labor leader Dean Winter said Mr Rockliff could not give clarity on when exactly the new vessels would arrive and when the port upgrades would be completed.
"Not knowing the answers to these questions was inexcusable today," he said.
"This is a key economic driver for our state - we need to make sure we've got the Spirits and associated infrastructure in place as quickly as possible."
