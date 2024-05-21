'VeteranHub': Tasmania's new home for veteran services launches state-wide

Tasmania has the highest rate of veterans per capita Australia-wide, with about 17,500 veterans currently living in the state.
RSL Tasmania CEO Mr John Hardy proudly announced the launch of VeteranHub, Tasmania's new one-stop shop for Veteran Services.
VeteranHub is a free services provider for veterans that has launched across Tasmania benefiting not only veterans but also their families and, eventually, other frontline workers as well.
"Whether it's well-being support, social work, employment assistance, Department of Veterans Affairs (DVA) compensation advocacy or housing assistance.
"Our integrated service delivery model will enable Tasmanian veterans and their families to speak with a VeteranHub Navigator.
"This ensures the right support is received remotely or in person." Mr John Hardy said.
VeteranHub will be a phased statewide rollout of its hub and spoke service model over three years.
The first phase will include hiring staff and developing administrative infrastructure, the second phase will involve registering Veterans and their Families, and the third phase will construct new purpose-built facilities.
VeteranHub will collaborate with ex-service and other organisations statewide to ensure people can access appropriate services within their local areas or regions.
Upon completion of phase three, 90 per cent of veterans or their families will be within a 50 km radius of a VeteranHub location.
Once fully operational, veterans and family members can connect with a VeteranHub navigator who will guide them through obtaining services, treatments and support to enhance their quality of life.
The system will manage all aspects of VeteranHub, virtually or physically, and navigators will work closely with all veterans, families, and service providers.
Tuesday, May 21, marks the completion of Stage Two, with VeteranHub open and available to the Tasmanian Defence Community.
RSL Tasmania is already in the process of delivering this project's third and final stage.
"We are live now. Stay tuned for more news about our physical hub-and-spoke locations across the state, but rest assured, if you contact us today, our VeteranHub team will be available to assist you.
"This is one more step in the right direction as we strive to make Tasmania a place where veterans and their families can thrive," Mr Hardy said.
The RSL Tasmania CEO said that while it's called VeteranHub, it comprises two main hubs (Hobart and Launceston) and six spokes all over the state.
These spoke locations will be Devonport, George Town, Huonville, Queenstown, Wynyard, and the East Coast.
"We're covering most of the island regarding the hub and spoke model. We're trying to do this with a $5 million grant for the whole of the state, whereas on the mainland, they're doing this for possibly one or two buildings.
"Tasmania is the second most remote place in Australia. So that's why we've gone for the spoke model.
"This is a DVA grant for veterans and their families, so we must facilitate them first," Mr Hardy said.
The CEO said that as soon as RSL Tasmania starts rolling out these spokes, it intends to involve other community members who may need more coverage in their area.
"For instance, other community members have the same considerations, problems, and issues as veterans.
"We want emergency responders, firefighters, and ambulance drivers in as soon as possible.
"We've just changed our constitution to include those factors anyway," Mr Hardy said.
Veterans and their families can connect with VeteranHub, a free service, by calling 03 6154 0000
or via veteranhub.org.au.
