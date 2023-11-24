How the council plans to fix 'the highest risk retaining wall' in Tasmania

Workers on the ground at Cataract Gorge say they have a mammoth task ahead as they remove tonnes of rock from the popular tourism hotspot.
A rock retaining wall - which collapsed after heavy rains in late June - has to be completely removed, and the Cataract Walk will remain closed while this takes place.
Project manager Karen Heathcote said it would be a painstaking process.
The process, which had been designed by contractors Andrew Walter Construction, was somewhat novel owing to the tight space at the top of the cliff and the need to prevent further rockfalls.
First, the garden will be excavated to relieve pressure on the wall.
Then, a pair of excavators will pass the rocks - some 1500 tonnes of them - along the clifftop to a waiting cart.
This will then be winched up a bespoke rail system - inspired by mining equipment - to a waiting front-end loader.
The rocks will then be loaded into trucks and taken away.
Once the wall is removed workers will then scale the 63 metre cliff face to clear vegetation and remove any other rocks that are likely to fall, by hand.
Ms Heathcote said the unique circumstances of the project, including the fact that the works were taking place on private property, meant things had to be done sensitively.
She said the City of Launceston council had been working closely with the owners to ensure they were not unnecessarily impacted by the work, and had received the owners' permission to collect and re-purpose the rocks.
"We've got two places," Ms Heathcote said.
"One is the waste centre, which will be really useful for lining some of the cells.
"The front facing stones are in really good condition, and so we'll be reusing them on other walls that are being repaired."
Project engineer Steve Tanchik said conservative estimates valued the dolerite, more commonly known as bluestone, at $500,000.
Mr Tanchik said the workers were in somewhat uncharted territory, as there was very little data available about the site but there were some clues about the underlying terrain.
"We don't know the underlying rock strata," he said.
"We've made assumptions based on our existing investigations and the existing mapping, but the existing mapping of this area is from 1820.
"We know what the natural contours say, and I think the best way to understand this side's topography is looking to the other side and that's pillars and sheer cliffs."
Mr Tanchik said Tasmanian businesses had stepped up when the council had asked.
Not only was fabrication work on the rail trolley system expedited by Launceston-based HB Manufacturing, but Pitt & Sherry had consulted on the project and preparation work had been done by a local arborist.
"We've had to go statewide, and across so many different modalities to ensure that we have the best people on this project," he said.
"A lot of effort has been put into that, because this is the probably the highest risk retaining wall in Tasmania right now."
Ms Heathcote estimated the work would likely last until March 2024, however that date could change based on what workers found as they excavated the wall.
The council's chief infrastructure officer Michael Newby said while these works were ongoing, work on the path below would also take place.
"It's opportunistic," Mr Newby said.
"We'll do the work now to minimise the disruption to community moving forward."
Mr Newby urged members of the public to obey all warnings and exclusion zones - including a 30-metre zone in the water - while construction took place.
City of Launceston mayor Matthew Garwood and project leaders thanked the public for their patience.
Cr Garwood said the council was just as eager as members of the public, including tourists, to have the path reopened.
"The Cataract Gorge is a largely natural environment, which is one of the reasons it is valued so highly by the Launceston community," he said.
"Given its popularity with recreational users and its importance to the city's visitor economy, the City of Launceston has taken a lead role in resolving this complex infrastructure issue as a priority, with the goal of safely re-opening the Cataract Walk to the public early next year."
Although the Cataract Walk will be closed, all other walking tracks in the Cataract Gorge remain open to the public while works take place.
This includes the Zig Zag track between Kings Bridge and the First Basin.
All businesses at the Gorge remain open, and the free Tiger Bus service to First Basin will resume operations in December.
