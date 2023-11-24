The Examiner
How the council plans to fix 'the highest risk retaining wall' in Tasmania

Joe Colbrook
By Joe Colbrook
Updated November 25 2023 - 1:37pm, first published 5:00am
City of Launceston council project engineer Steve Tanchick and chief infrastructure officer Michael Newby inspect the rail cart system that will help clear 1500 tonnes of rock. Picture by Joe Colbrook
City of Launceston council project engineer Steve Tanchick and chief infrastructure officer Michael Newby inspect the rail cart system that will help clear 1500 tonnes of rock. Picture by Joe Colbrook

Workers on the ground at Cataract Gorge say they have a mammoth task ahead as they remove tonnes of rock from the popular tourism hotspot.

