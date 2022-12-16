Despite being on "slightly different sides of the table", literally and politically, City of Launceston councillors Andrea Dawkins and Hugh McKenzie put forward a joint notice of motion for a Clean Air Strategy, particularly around smoke from wood burning.
Some criticism was drawn over concerns of targeting lower-income areas, which Cr Dawkins said was not the intention of the motion.
Cr Dawkins opened the debate by saying how important it was to come together for the air quality of Launceston.
"What we are saying is that its time to come up with some strategies to understand how we can help the community, especially during a time of increasing costs of living," she said.
"Many in our community cannot afford alternative ways to heat their houses. Those people need to be supported to have warm homes."
Due to the valley topography of Launceston the inversion layer causes "significant air pollution problems".
"Take a typical winter's day in Launceston, not one where you can see the brown haze of wood smoke but a reasonably clear day," Cr Dawkins said.
"Our air quality typically rates at a PM25 score of 57, PM25 are very small particles usually found in smoke. This concentration is currently three times the WHO annual air quality guideline value and this measure is not one we should find acceptable for our clean air identity."
The motion wanted to see council develop a clean air strategy with the hopes to be able to create some step ahead of next winter.
The strategy will include a review of current State and Federal Government legislation to determine its effectiveness in supporting a clean air strategy and where there are improvements required develop a plan to lobby for change as well as a review of the effectiveness of past council programs to improve air quality outcomes, such as the Wood Heater buy-back program.
The Wood Heater buy-back program ran between 2003 and 2013, home owners were offered a $500 rebate to replace their wood heater.
Cr McKenzie said the data explains Launceston doesn't have as "perfect" air as people would like to think.
"This is about doing intelligence work," he said.
Other elements of the motion included a compilation of baseline data to provide a base to measure improvements, education of industry and the broader community on better environmental practices and investigation of more effective enforcement processes.
Overall this would provide recommendations to council regarding means to improve outcomes for better air quality.
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
