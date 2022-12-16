The Examiner
City of Launceston council to find steps to better air quality

By Alison Foletta
December 16 2022 - 3:30pm
City of Launceston councillors Andrea Dawkins and Hugh McKenzie want to air pollution cleaned up.

Despite being on "slightly different sides of the table", literally and politically, City of Launceston councillors Andrea Dawkins and Hugh McKenzie put forward a joint notice of motion for a Clean Air Strategy, particularly around smoke from wood burning.

