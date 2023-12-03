The Examiner
Monday, 4 December 2023
Council showers Gorge works with cash, but is it value for money?

By Joe Colbrook
Updated December 4 2023 - 8:06am, first published 6:00am
A further $375,000 in emergency works at Cataract Gorge have been approved. File picture
Another $375,000 in emergency work at Cataract Gorge - this time to fix a retaining wall that supports Cataract Walk - has been approved by councillors.

