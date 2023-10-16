The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Councillor Tim Walker calls on colleagues to rule out Frederick Street property sale

Joe Colbrook
By Joe Colbrook
October 17 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A Frederick Street property - possibly the nation's oldest infant school - could go under the hammer, however one Launceston councillor is calling for that option to be taken off the table.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joe Colbrook

Joe Colbrook

Journalist

Journalist at The Examiner, covering emergency services, council news and court. Send tips to joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au. Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.