Tasmanian conservationist championing ecological restoration for 40 years

In his teens, Todd Dudley turned his parents' backyard into a native garden. It was the first bloom of his decades long passion for ecological restoration.
Now, Mr Dudley has 40 years experience as a conservationist and has won many awards in recognition of his work.
As founder and president of the North East Bioregional Network, Mr Dudley will give a presentation on the history of ecological restoration and how it can benefit rural Tasmanian communities.
"Having well-planned ecological restoration projects can benefit rural communities in Tasmania in terms of improved health, training, education through TAFE and also providing employment," Mr Dudley said.
"It works really well, because a lot of people who live in rural areas like doing outdoor practical work and it can address quite a few socioeconomic disadvantage indicators [in these] communities."
Mr Dudley said the Tasmanian government's investment in the environmental has been "inadequate ... for a long time".
"Not just for doing restoration work, but also for maintenance of biodiversity in all of our protected areas, which is nearly 50 per cent of the state," he said.
Mr Dudley said there has been significant ongoing environmental degradation in Tasmania in the last 100 years.
"Restoration work is still really limited which is surprising ... considering that we try and sell ourselves as a 'clean, green state'," he said.
Mr Dudley said there should be more reliable, long-term funding support for paid restoration work and environmental education.
"One of the important things with people doing ecological restoration is it's a way for people to build up their ecological literacy," he said.
The North East Bioregional Network's most well-known project is the largest ecological restoration project in Tasmania.
Restore Skyline Tier aims to restore 2000 hecatares of Radiata Pine plantation back to native forest.
Other NEBN projects in North East Tasmania include restoring quarries, former waste management sites and revegetation of a former part of the Tasman Highway.
Mr Dudley will be talking about ecological restoration at 7.30pm, Tuesday, May 21 at the Max Fry Memorial Hall, Trevallyn.
The talk is hosted by the Australian Plants Society Tasmania (APST) Northern Group and admission is free for members of the public.
