Three injured in multi-vehicle crash on East Coast, highway blocked

Police and emergency services remain on the scene of a multiple vehicle crash on the Tasman Highway near Beauty Bay at St Helens on the state's East Coast.
The highway remains blocked in both directions, with diversions in place for:
Police say three people are being transported by ambulance to hospital.
One of the injured people is reported to be in a serious condition.
Motorists are asked to avoid the area until further notice.
