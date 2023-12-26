Broken phone? This young business owner might be able to help

Most people's day is ruined if they break their phones, but Launceston's Josiah Kenzie has turned that unfortunate moment into a flourishing career.
At just 16-years-old, Mr Kenzie started his phone repair business in his parents' house at Mowbray.
Six years later, he has opened his first brick-and-mortar store on St John Street.
"It's fantastic to have my own retail space and it's brilliant being in the city centre," he said.
"I had been operating for about six years from home, and then this space came up - so I took the leap.
"It's nice to have that separation from work and home now."
Mr Kenzie said he was inspired to start his own business after completing an entrepreneurial class in high school.
"I've always had a real passion for business," he said.
"Back in grade 10, we had a businessman from Burnie come into our class, and he actually put up $100 to anyone who could write a business plan and start a business.
"And one of my mates was fixing phones at the time, and I thought it was really cool and wanted to learn more."
Mr Kenzie said he had noticed there were shops specialising in phone repairs, so he figured there must be a demand for the services.
"So that's how Dr Device was born," he said.
"I started fixing my family's phones through learning from YouTube before going on to do more formal training.
"I must have pulled apart hundreds of phones and broken many along the way, but it was all good experience."
Though he was still in high school, Mr Kenzie decided to start advertising his repair services online, turning his new skills into a business with the goal of saving people money.
"I've always been intrigued with technology from a young age," he said.
"Although I didn't get my first phone until I was 16, I quickly started trying to figure out how it worked and pulled it apart a few times.
"It felt pretty good when I figured it out. You kind of learn the internal mechanics of how a phone works or how an electronic device works.
"From there, you can pretty much fix anything."
Dr Device's services include everything from a broken screen to a dirty charging port.
"Getting the parts can be the hardest part for some of these more unusual brands," Mr Kenzie said.
"But if I can get the parts, then I can fix it, and usually for a cheaper price."
Mr Kenzie said one of the biggest challenges he faces isn't the repair work - but rather the tech conglomerates such as Apple and Samsung, who make it hard for third parties to fix their devices.
"It can be challenging trying to work around all the restrictions that big companies put in place when it comes to right-to-repair," he said.
"For example, Apple introduced 'part pairing,' where if you take a certain part out, like, say, the camera, and put a new one in, it flags up error messages.
"But the industry is always evolving to try and overcome these issues and do a great job of doing that."
