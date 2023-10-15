The Shepherd Centre, a specialist centre that helps children with hearing loss learn to listen and speak, has received $300,000 in state funding to expand its services in Northern Tasmania.
Shepherd Centre CEO Dr Aleisha Davis, said the organisation wanted all Tasmanian children with hearing loss to access specialised therapy service regardless of their location.
Outcomes for children could be improved by providing outreach services to rural and regional parts of the state, she said.
She said these services could reduce the costs and burdens on families and the health and education system.
"TSC is passionate about empowering children's voices and amplifying their possibilities in a new world of choice, and we are very grateful to the Tasmanian Liberal Government for helping us to make this a reality," Dr Davis said.
Health Minister Guy Barnett said the government was delivering on its long-term plan to provide Tasmanians with the healthcare services they need and deserve.
"We know how important the Shepherd Centre's services are to Tasmanian families and their children," Mr Barnett said.
"Our government is proudly supporting the centre to bolster staff so it can meet growing demand and further support early intervention in children with hearing difficulties."
Disability Services Minister Jo Palmer said helping Tasmanian children with hearing loss early could be transformative for the child and their family.
"It is also extremely important that these services are available to Tasmanian families in regional and rural communities," Ms Palmer said.
Labor's disability spokesperson Luke Edmonds said support for the centre was welcome after a long wait.
"Early this year and repeatedly since, Labor has stood with the Shepherd Centre and called on the state government to allocate funds in this year's budget to help provide critical services for children living with disability," he said.
"These calls were ignored in the state budget - which had money for a space program - and later comments from the ministers for Health and Disability showed they didn't understand how important the service was.
"It is welcome news that these ministers have finally grasped how important this modest funding is for kids with hearing loss and their families."
