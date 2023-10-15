The Examiner
The Shepherd Centre to expand therapy services for hearing loss

Charmaine Manuel
By Charmaine Manuel
Updated October 16 2023 - 8:43am, first published 4:00am
Shepherd Centre regional manager Tiffany Slater, Treasurer Michael Ferguson, former minister for disability services Jacquie Petrusma, Minister for Health Guy Barnett, Stephanie Cameron and son Bruce, Minister for Disability Services Jo Palmer and CEO of Shepherd Centre Dr Aleisha Davis. Picture supplied.
The Shepherd Centre, a specialist centre that helps children with hearing loss learn to listen and speak, has received $300,000 in state funding to expand its services in Northern Tasmania.

