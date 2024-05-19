From The Archives: Mounted SES crews and Kings Bridge photoshoots

Launceston gets a little quieter in winter, but there's always plenty happening.
This week 15 years ago, the army and SES had a joint search and rescue training at Stony Head on Tasmania's northernmost tip.
Cimitiere House was unveiled by then-premier David Bartlett and Pitt and Sherry's John Pitt.
There were also plans under way at the LGH, where chief executive John Kirwan and politicians Jodie Campbell, Helen Polley and Kerry O'Brien were looking over plans for the emergency department.
Elsewhere, current Meander Valley mayor Wayne Johnston had just been elected to the TFGA board - of which he later became president - while ex-Fremantle footballer Jesse Crichton was lining up for North Launceston.
Pictures by Paul Scambler, Phillip Biggs, Geoff Robson, Neil Richardson, Ebony Bejah, Will Swan, Scott Gelston, and Peter Sanders.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.