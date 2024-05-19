The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Better protections for caravan park residents could be on the cards

Joe Colbrook
Annika Rhoades
By Joe Colbrook, and Annika Rhoades
May 19 2024 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Long-terms residents of Beauty Point Tourist Park have been vocal on the issue of tenants' rights. Picture by Paul Scambler
Long-terms residents of Beauty Point Tourist Park have been vocal on the issue of tenants' rights. Picture by Paul Scambler

Long-term caravan park residents in Tasmania could receive stronger tenancy rights as the state government plans to consult on reforms.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joe Colbrook

Joe Colbrook

Journalist

Journalist at The Examiner, covering local government and planning, emergency services, breaking news and court. Send tips to joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au. Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni

Annika Rhoades

Annika Rhoades

Journalist

Journalist at The Examiner, interested in community and environmental stories. Feel free to contact me at annika.rhoades@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.