Better protections for caravan park residents could be on the cards

Long-term caravan park residents in Tasmania could receive stronger tenancy rights as the state government plans to consult on reforms.
Tasmania is one of the only states in Australia where long-term caravan park residents are not under the same protections as tenants in residential homes in relation to rent increases, bonds and evictions.
Currently, the Residential Tenancy Act explicitly excludes premises primarily used for holiday purposes.
Small Business and Consumer Affairs Minister Madeleine Ogilvie said owners and long-term residents faced a confusing array of legal issues.
These included contractual, planning, building, property and other laws.
"Concerns have been raised with various levels of government about the rights and responsibilities of owners and residents of Tasmanian caravan parks," Ms Ogilivie said.
"We're working to strike a balance between supporting our visitor economy sector, private ownership rights, and housing affordability."
Ms Ogilivie said the Department of Justice would prepare a discussion paper to examine issues relating to long-term residency in caravan parks, to be released in August.
Areas of particular interest are:
Long-terms residents of Beauty Point Tourist Park have been vocal on the issue of tenants' rights and formed an association in March 2024 to protect the rights and interests of the park's long-term occupants.
The park's part-owner and manager Josh Manticas has in the past advocated for legislation reforms to recognise and better protect those living in caravan parks.
He also made some, in his own words, "really tough decisions about people's living arrangements" that became embroiled in legal turmoil but stressed they were not a frequent occurrence.
"Legislative frameworks and guidelines or regulation would have made it much easier as an operator to navigate our way through what have been some difficult situations," Mr Manticas said.
"I'm advocating because I've got an interest in the park, but I can also see a need to protect tenants and to provide a clear framework.
"If there's a dispute resolution process that comes out of this that's in line with, say, the Residential Tenancy Act - fantastic. That's great, as long as we're all playing by the same rules."
Mr Manticas said giving caravan park owners and tenants more certainty and stability was timely given the role such sites played as a housing provider of last resort, and it would also pave the way for increased investment on the part of operators.
