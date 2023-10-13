A 33-year-old man has died after the vehicle he was driving left the road and collided with a power pole, Tasmania Police say.
The man was the sole occupant of a grey Toyota Hilux that was travelling south on Back River Road, Magra, near New Norfolk, about 3.15am on October 14.
"A 33-year-old male, and sole occupant, failed to negotiate the slight right-hand bend in the road," police said.
"As a result, the vehicle left the roadway and collided with a power pole and the driver was trapped within the vehicle.
"Nearby residents heard the crash and rendered assistance to the driver until emergency services arrived.
"The driver was removed from the vehicle and sadly died at the scene."
Police said initial investigations believe inattention and possibly fatigue are contributing factors in the crash.
A report will be prepared for the coroner.
The death follows a tragic week for road-related fatalities.
A woman died in Hobart on Monday night following a head-on collision that also saw a mother and her daughter hospitalised.
Meanwhile, a pedestrian was killed and another hospitalised with serious injuries following a two-car crash in Launceston on Thursday night.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.