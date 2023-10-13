The Examiner
Man dies after failing to negotiate 'slight bend' at Magra

Rodney Woods
By Rodney Woods
Updated October 14 2023 - 11:24am, first published 10:11am
The crash ocurred about 3.15am on October 14. Picture by Paul Scambler.
A 33-year-old man has died after the vehicle he was driving left the road and collided with a power pole, Tasmania Police say.

