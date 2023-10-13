A globally recognised Tasmanian wine brand has been bought by Melbourne-based Handpicked Wines.
Pipers River vineyard House of Arras was sold for an undisclosed price by Accolade Wines, which has headquarters in Australia and employees across 40 countries.
The sale includes transfer of the brand, a 24-hectare vineyard, the cellar door at Pipers River, the Bay of Fires winery, and $30 million worth of inventory reserves across 20 vintages.
The sale will be completed by the end of November.
In 2020, the vineyard's 'E.J. Carr Late Disgorged 2004' was recognised by a prestigious wine magazine as the world's best sparkling.
"We wish the new owners every success and are pleased to be entrusting Arras to a company with extensive experience in fine wine," Accolade Wines chief executive Robert Foye said.
"Whilst we remain incredibly proud of the success of Arras, it is a luxury brand that does not fit neatly with the rest of our portfolio focus areas at this time."
Accolade Wines will continue to produce and bottle all House of Arras brands as part of its agreement with Handpicked Wines.
Last year saw the $55 million-plus transfer of Relbia's Josef Chromy Wines.
Mainland companies Endeavour Group and Warakirri teamed up to buy the 110-hectare winery, cellar door and restaurant.
Lalla's Leaning Church Vineyard, which had been marketed 'offers over $2 million', sold earlier this year for an undisclosed sum.
